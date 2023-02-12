IND Vs AUS: Michael Swepson Leaves Aussie Squad For Birth Of His Child, Replacement Named

Michael Swepson had to leave the squad that is touring India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As per reports Swepson had to leave on account of home duties. Australia has named the replacement.

A day after Australia suffered a horrible loss by an innings and 132 runs, they have to go through a change in the squad. Spinner Swepson left the tour after he was informed that his wife is about to deliver a newborn. Swepson did not play in the first test at Nagpur, however, experts have said that his chances of getting selected at some point in the tour were fair. He may come back later on, but Australia has been quick to name his replacement. It is the spinner in the form of Matthew Kuhnemann, who would be replacing Sweepson.

JUST IN: Australia has pulled the trigger on a change to the squad for the second Test with left-armer Matt Kuhnemann heading over @LouisDBCameron | #INDvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 12, 2023

India vs Australia: Nagpur Test summary

On day 2, India continued from 77/1. Captain Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin, who came in as a nightwatchman at the end of the first day, took India past the 100-run mark comfortably. However, as the partnership was beginning to take the game away from Australia, Ashwin fell to Todd Murphy. Afterward, wickets continued to fall at regular intervals, yet Sharma went strong from one end. In the process, Rohit scored his maiden 100 against Australia. He also eventually got out not before taking India past the total of Australia. Just as it looked that Australia is not completely out of the game, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel came together to formulate an unbeaten 81 runs. As a result India currently stands at 321/7, leading by 144 runs. For Australia, Todd Murphy turned out to be the knight in shining armor as he has picked five-for on debut.

Continuing the momentum from Day 2, on Day 3 India took the lead past 200 and scored 400 in the first innings. With a scintillating knock of 84 Axar Patel scored the second-highest runs in the innings. Approaching the lead of 223, Australia suffered an early blow in the second innings as Usman Khawaja went cheaply. Following that the spinners took the control of the game and did not let any player settle. Australia reeled throughout the innings and after continuous falling of wickets, it quickly became apparent that loss is imminent for Australia. Australia bundled out at 91 and lost the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by an inning and 132 runs. With this India are 1-0 in the series.