IND Vs AUS: Michael Vaughan Again Slams Team India After ODI Series Loss To Australia

Ind vs Aus: India's loss in the third and final ODI of the series against Australia has brought in a variety of reactions from the cricket world. While some individuals have lauded Australia for displaying tenacity after the defeat in the 1st ODI, others have criticised India's batting and overall approach. Adding to the latter bit is none other than the former England captain Michael Vaughan.

According to Michael Vaughan India would get the favorites tag in the forthcoming ODI World Cup but regardless of that, they have to play more aggressive cricket. "I mean you will say India are favorites (for the World Cup) because it's obviously in India's backyard. But they got to be more aggressive with the bat, they got to be more aggressive with the ball. Recently they have been a bit more aggressive in their approach. They need to continue that style of cricket," said Vaughan on Khaleej Times.

India are a team under achieving so much in White ball cricket .. They have so much talent & depth .. 6 months away from a home World Cup & along way off from winning it at the moment .. #INDvAUS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 22, 2023

'Underachieved in the limited over format': Michael Vaughan

Per Vaughan India hasn't utilized its talent pool and have underachieved in the limited overs format. “India, for the talent pool that they have, the resources that they have, they have underachieved in white-ball cricket for too many years. There is no way that India's white-ball group should not be winning the World Cups. They should be because they have got the talent pool to do so. I think in this World Cup a lot will depend on whether they are going to be brave enough to play the right style under pressure in front of huge crowds at home,” said Vaughan.

About England's chances in the World Cup 2023

Speaking about England's contention for the World Cup, Vaughan said. “I have to say that England are the favourites even if it's in conditions that you know is little bit different to what it was in 2019 when they won the World Cup (in England). They (England) have got good spin options. They have got good players who play spin nicely. They have got good variations with the seam bowlers, Jofra Archer coming back (from injury) is huge. And Mark Wood is bowling at 90 miles per hour. So I think England have got the experience, but India will be a threat. If they can commit to an aggressive style, India are going to be a formidable force in home conditions,” he said.