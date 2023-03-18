IND vs AUS: The Indian cricket team bamboozled Australia in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by five wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match One Day International series. India bowlers Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj were the stars of the show as they both picked up three-wickets in the match and became the main reason for the Aussie's batting downfall.

Mohammed Siraj began the proceedings for Team India as he knocked over Travis Head for five and gave an early blow to Australia. Whenerever Siraj takes a wicket he celebrates it like the famous Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goals, with the trademark 'Siuuu'. Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj had a post-match conversation regarding the first ODI and they reflected back on the match. In between the conversation Shami was seen taking a funny dig at Siraj's celebration. The Indian right-arm fast bowler said, “I have a question for you as well. Can you tell us what is the secret behind your celebration?"

Answering Shami's question Siraj said, “My celebration is simple. I'm a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo so I try to follow him. When a batter is bowled I celebrate the wicket in that fashion, but if he is caught at fine leg or similar fielding position I don't do it.”

Shami advises Siraj: 'It's good that you are someone's fan. But....'

Adding up Mohammed Siraj's reply Shami said in Hindi, “Ek advice hain, acha baat hain aap kisi ke fan hain. As a fast bowler aapko yeh jumpo se thoda sa duur rehna chahiye, which meant, "I want to give you some advice. It's good that you are someone's fan. But as a fast bowler, you need to keep yourself away from such jumps."

Coming back to the key highlights of the 1st ODI between India and Australia, Hardik Pandya and co. emerged victorious in the match and outplayed the Aussies by five wickets after restricting them to a low score of 188 in the first innings. KL Rahul was the star of the Indian batting as he guided his team over the line after an early top-order collapse. Rahul played a match-winning knock of 75* and was adjudged the Player of the Match.