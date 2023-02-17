IND Vs AUS: Mohammed Shami Comes To Pitch Invader's Rescue As Security Drag Him Away-WATCH

Mohammed Shami has generated quite the buzz on the ongoing first day of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. The right-arm quickie came to action when he saw a pitch invader being manhandled by the security men. Shami seemingly appeased the situation.

During a drinks break on the first day of the second Test between India and Australia, a spectator crossed the safety boundary and willingly stepped inside the field to run aimlessly. The security grabbed hold of the individual and were taking him to out of the ground place by force. Seeing the commotion, Mohammad Shami came forth to apparently tell the guards to bring the man to his feet and give him mild treatment. Here's what happened.

Ahead of this Mohammed Shami has had an eventful day. The 32-year-old picked two crucial wickets of David Warner and Travis Head. Moreover, he was at the end of a bizarre no-ball as well.

#TeamIndia draw first blood! 👏🏻

That’s a beauty by Shami to get David Warner packing! 💥



Tune-in to the action in the Mastercard #INDvAUS Test on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar! #BelieveInBlue #TestByFire pic.twitter.com/zWUiDpTFzU — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 17, 2023

Ind Vs Aus second Test Day 1

The second Test is currently being played out at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. After winning the toss Australia decided to bat first. The openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner gave a solid start but their partnership could not last long as at the score of 50, Australia lost its first wicket in the form of Warner. After that, wickets fell at regular intervals before Peter Handscomb and skipper Pat Cummins added a crucial 59 runs for the 8th wicket. At this juncture, Handscomb is still in the middle batting at 62. The tail is up as Australia are 242 for 8. Australia would look to get past 300 and India would like to close down the Aussie innings as soon as possible. However, the final picture will be presented to us at the stumps on Day 2.