Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami made his comeback in the playing XI in the 4th Test match against Australia in place of Mohammed Siraj. He produced the moment of the day by dismissing Peter Handscomb. He bowled an absolute ripper to dismiss Handscomb and the batsman had no clue about at what pace the ball was coming and stood where he was.

Australia had lost Steve Smith just after tea and they needed someone to stay at the crease and take the Australia innings forward but Mohammed Shami had different plans. Like Shami dismissed Labuschagne just after Travis Head fell to Ashwin, he dismissed Peter Handscomb after Smith was removed by Jadeja. The ball came at such a pace that the Aussie right-handed batsman was left with no time to play the ball and the off stumps went cartwheeling back to the stumps.

Shami rattles Handscomb; Watch

Mohammed Shami before also had produced the same type of when he had dismissed David Warner in the first Test match at Nagpur. Then as well Warner was left with no chance and his off stump was rattled by Shami.

If we further talk about the match, the visitors won the toss and decided to bat first in the fourth Test encounter of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Australian openers got them off to a strong start and appeared reliable. KS Bharat also missed a sitter chance of Travis Head off the bowling off Umesh Yadav but Head was soon removed by Ashwin for 32.

Marnus Labuschagne was then dismissed by Mohammed Shami for three, and Australia finished the first session at a score of 75/2. In the second session, Smith and Khawaja took control and made sure Australia didn't lose any more wickets by tea. At tea, the guests had 149/2 after 62 overs. Team India already leads the series 2-1 and hopes to win the fourth Test to seal their place in the World Test Championship final.

Australia are already in the World Test Championship final and will wait at the Kennington Oval ground of London. The final of the much-awaited tournament is scheduled to take place in June this year.