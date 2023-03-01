IND Vs AUS: Nitin Menon's Umpiring In 3rd Test Slammed, Fans Call Out Bias Towards Kohli

The Day 1 of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia saw plenty of action in the first session as Team India after winning the toss was bowled out for 109 runs. All the wickets went to the Australian spinners in which some were close calls and some were straightforward.

Amid all the action on the field umpire, Nitin Menon is being trolled by Indian fans for his poor decisions on day 1 of the third Test. Nitin Menon gave quite a few wrong decisions of which some were close and some of them were straightforward. Menon's few decisions were also overturned using the DRS which includes Ravindra Jadeja's LBW decision.

Fans erupt on Twitter with furious reactions on Nitin Menon's poor umpiring

The fans on Twitter are angry at Nitin Menon for his poor decisions and also have started to troll him on Twitter.

Nitin Menon is the only Indian umpire who is on the ICC Elite list of umpires and is regularly seen umpiring in the matches that take place in India.

If we talk about day 1 of the third Test between India and Australia, Team India were bowled out for 109 runs where Kohli was the top-scorer with 22 runs. The Australian spinners have taken good use of the Indore pitch and now Indian spinners will look to inflict the same damage on their Australian counterparts.

Team India are already 2-0 up in the series and they just need to win the third Test and they will confirm their seat for the World Test Championship final. Australia on the other hand will have to avoid a 4-0 whitewash if they don't want to lose a chance to play the World Test Championship final.