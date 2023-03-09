IND Vs AUS: PM Narendra Modi And Rohit Sharma's 'Captains' Post Before 4th Test Goes Viral

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the ongoing 4th Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. He was accompanied by his Australia counterpart Anthony Albanese to the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the start of the 4th Test match in Ahmedabad. PM Modi and Albanese marked their presence at the match to celebrate 75 years of friendship between India and Australia through cricket.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal took to his personal Twitter handle to share a picture of PM Modi with India captain Rohit Sharma. The photo seems to have been taken before the start of the 4th Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday morning. The Minister of Commerce shared the picture along with a caption that read, "Captains!." The post has gone viral on social media.

Dr. Jaishankar’s remarks during this year’s Raisina have really made him one. Aye aye, Captain 🫡 — Prachi Mishra (@mishra_praachi) March 9, 2023

Two icons. One frame.



One leads the nation, the other leads the team. Together, they represent the best of Indian spirit and strength. 🇮🇳🏏 — Vastada Consulting (@vastadaC) March 9, 2023

One Captain who is going to lead the World and another will lead the World Cup 👍🏻👍🏻 Kudos to both of them 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Snehal Sups (@snehalsups) March 9, 2023

PM Modi and Albanese were felicitated by the BCCI in a small ceremony held at the stadium earlier today. BCCI President Roger Binny presented a framed artwork to Australian PM Albanese, while BCCI Secretary Jay Shah handed out the memento to PM Modi. Both prime ministers then presented special caps to the captains of India and Australia respectively. PM Modi and Albanese also met players of Team India and Australia and took part in singing the national anthems before the toss of the coin.

India vs Australia, 4th Test: Day 1

PM Modi and Albanese left the stadium after the first few overs of the Australian innings of the fourth Test match. Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first at Narendra Modi Stadium. Usman Khawaja led Australia's batting from the front as he scored a century before Stumps on Day 1. Cameron Green remained unbeaten at 49 off 64 balls. Both Khawaja and Green will resume batting for Australia on Day 2 of the fourth match. Australia finished with 255/4 at the stumps.

Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets for India, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took one wicket each to their names. India are presently 2-1 up in the four-match contest and will look to win the fourth Test to book a berth in the World Test Championship final. Australia have already qualified for the summit finale courtesy of their win in the third Test match in Indore.

Image: Twitter/PiyushGoyal