IND Vs AUS: R Ashwin Gets Angry Over Labuschagne's Act, Rohit And Umpires Intervene- WATCH

Australia won the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Indore against Team India by nine wickets and became the first team to qualify for the World Test Championship final. The main highlight of the match was the Indian batting lineup being rattled by the Australian spinners.

The Australian spinners didn't give any chance to the Indian batsmen to settle at the crease and literally outplayed the Indian batting lineup. Apart from all the action on Day 3 of the third Test match another incident happened on the ground which gained a lot of attraction.

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne and R Ashwin had a small banter with each other during the start of Day 3 of the third Test match. The incident took place in the ninth over of the Australia second innings wherein after bowling four deliveries in the over, Ashwin decided to bowl with a shorter run-up.

Labuschagne and Ashwin have a small banter on Day 3

After seeing Ashwin take the first move to deliver the ball, Labuschagne withdrew, walked off the track, and stopped in front of Ashwin, grinning. The move by Labuschagne irritated the India spinner. Rohit approached the Australia batsmen to engage in conversation while umpire Joel Wilson quickly intervened. Before the action started again, Labuschagne was seen jokingly explaining his deed.

The battle between the no.1 Test bowler and the no.1 Test batsman is not new as they both also had the same type of banter in the second Test match at New Delhi. Ashwin provided another illustration of his match awareness during the second Test encounter in New Delhi. After finishing his bowling motion in the 19th over of Australia's inning, Ashwin abruptly halted. Marnus Labuschagne was forewarned by Ashwin when he observed him leaving the wicket. Labuschagne hurried and returned to his crease to avoid running out at the non-striker's end.

If we further highlight the third Test match on a pitch where being the hosts Team India should have dominated, it was the visitors who outplayed Team India with their tactics and bowling.

The action of the series will now move to Ahmedabad wherein the fourth and final Test of the series will be played. Australia have already qualified for the World Test Championship final and it will be a must-win match for Team India considering the WTC final position is at stake.