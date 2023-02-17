IND Vs AUS: R Ashwin Leaves Mohammed Shami In A State Of Shock With Eccentric Celebration

Mohammed Shami registered a four-wicket haul in the first innings of the India vs Australia, second Test match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. After winning the toss and opting to bat first on Friday, Australia was bowled out on the score of 263 runs in 78.4 overs. Shami grabbed the important wickets of David Warner, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, and Matthew Kuhnemann and returned with figures of 4/60 in 14.4 overs.

Meanwhile, the pacer was left in shock due to a bizarre celebration by spinner Ravichandran Ashwin after he dismissed Lyon in the 75th over. After dislodging the stumps of Lyon, Shami celebrated the wicket with the Indian players. Ashwin was then seen playing with the pacer’s ears, which left him surprised and shocked. Here’s a look at the video of Ashwin’s hilarious gesture which is currently going viral on social media.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Australia gets bowled out on 263 runs in the 1st innings

Coming back to the match, Australia were off to a steady start in Delhi as openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja hit a 50-run stand for the first wicket. Warner was dismissed in the 15th over, while Khawaja went on to score 81 runs in 125 balls. While no other batsman managed to cross the 30-run individual mark, skipper Cummins contributed with 33 valuable runs and Peter Handscomb remained unbeaten after hitting 72 runs off 142 balls.

Spin twins R Ashwin and R Jadeja register three wickets each

Mohammed Shami was the peak of the Indian bowlers with his four-wicket haul, while the spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja grabbed three wickets each. Going ahead in the game, India scored 21/0 in nine overs when stumps was called on Day 1. India ended the day trailing behind by 242 runs.