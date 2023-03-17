IND Vs AUS: Rahul Dravid Brings Out Hands-on Approach To Help Shubman In Practice- WATCH

Ahead of the start of the first ODI between India and Australia, India's head coach Rahul Dravid has turned back the clock to hold the bat once again. However, this time not as a contributor to India's total but as a bearer to solidify the fielding. In a video shared by BCCI, Dravid can be seen in a helmet holding the bat and guiding the ball to Shubman Gill for a catching practice session.

Youngsters often comment that Rahul Dravid as a coach often makes himself available for the team from the biggest to the most minute affairs. While the wall's job is to give tips wherever required, Dravid helps Team India on the field too. On Thursday, BCCI shared a video on its official Twitter Handle. In the video, it is not any of the other batsmen that have taken the stance, rather it is the coach himself who took the initiative to give Shubman Gill the catching practice.

Watch Rahul Dravid giving catching practice to Shubman Gill

Here's the video of Rahul Dravid turning back the time. The fielding session has been done to prepare India for the upcoming 1st ODI. Shubman Gill will be in the team and would like to pick catches just like the ones he is picking in the following session.

With the fielding session in place, India would now take on Australia in the first ODI set to take place today at Wankhade. The match will start at 1:30 PM IST. In the first ODI, Hardik Pandya will lead India in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

Ind vs Aus: ODI series squads

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat