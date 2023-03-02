IND Vs AUS: Ravi Shastri, Johnson, Agarkar Not Happy With Rohit Sharma 'baffling' Decision

At the start of Day 2 when India entered the field with the objective of containing Australia's first-innings score to as low as possible, the premier spinner did not get the bowl first up. Rather it took more than 15 overs for Rohit Sharma to give Ashwin the bowl. And after Ashwin arrived he broke the partnership that was building between Peter Handscomb and Cameron Green.

The decision to keep Ashwin away from bowling at the start of Day 2 surprised many, including Ravi Shastri, Ajit Agarkar, and Mitchell Johnson. These former cricketers were present in the commentary box and pointed out this observation. Here's what they said.

"Don't think India have been spot-on with their tactics. No Ashwin in the first hour? He is your premier bowler and has bowled only 16 overs so far. I know Axar Patel is playing as a specialist spinner but got to go to Ashwin. It's baffling," Agarkar said in a commentary.

"It's what he does to the right-handers from around the wicket that can really cause confusion. One might spin, and one might not. We've already seen Smith in this series, the one that ran past his bat," Johnson agreed.

"At the moment, it seems that the pitch has lost a bit of a bite but certainly there's a lot in it," Agarkar continued.

"He has been warming up since morning," Shastri said.

India vs Australia: 2nd Test Day 2

On Day 2, Australia started with a lead of 49 runs and looked to continue the momentum. Australia were 186 for 4 and all set to take big lead, however, the pendulum swung and in just 11 more runs, Australia lost 6 wickets. They ended the innings at 197, with a lead of 88.

Looking to close down the lead with minimal loss, India did not have a good start in the second innings as well. India lost Shubman Gill at the score of 15 and the other opener at the score of 32 runs. Following this, Virat Kohli's poor run in Tets continued as India were reeling after his wicket at 54/3. India lost its fourth wicket in the form of Ravindra Jadeja. Currently, India are 101/4 leading by 13 runs.