IND Vs AUS: Ravi Shastri Slams Rohit Sharma For Surprising Team Selection For 4th Test

The Indian cricket team is facing Australia in the fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Team India made quite a few shocking changes in the playing XI as Ishan Kishan was not included in the team in place of KS Bharat and Mohammed Siraj was benched despite performing well in the series.

Former Team India head coach and cricketer Ravi Shastri has hailed Mohammed Siraj and is not happy for his inclusion in the playing XI. While doing commentary on the Day 1 of the fourth Test match Shastri said, "These are the two teams who will play the World Test Championship final and with Bumrah not there you will need three fast bowlers, if not more probably just everyone a run."

Shastri hails Siraj

Hailing Siraj, Shastri said, He has bowled well and has come along beautifully in the last 12 months Mohammed Siraj. Confident and he does things with the ball."

"He is hungry, he thinks wickets and he is a good reader of the game. He sets up the batsmen nicely and he has also grown in confidence with the exposure and success he has received", Shastri continued.

Mohammed Siraj till now in the series has played two Test matches and has not done anything wrong with the ball till now. Siraj was responsible for taking early wickets for Team India and he did that pretty well. The Hyderabad bowler also hit David Warner on his hand during the second Test which ruled him out for the remainder of the series.

If we talk about the fourth Test match between India and Australia, the visitors won the toss and opted to bat first. The Aussie openers gave them a good start and looked steady. KS Bharat also dropped a sitter catch off Umesh Yadav of Travis Head but soon he was removed by R Ashwin for 32.

After this Marnus Labuschagne was cleaned up by Mohammed Shami for three and Australia ended session one at 75/2. Smith and Khawaja started to take charge in the second session and ensured that Australia didn't lose any other wicket at Tea. The visitors were 149/2 at Tea in 62 overs.

Team India are already 2-1 up in the series and are eyeing to win the fourth Test to secure a place in the World Test Championship final.