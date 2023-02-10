IND Vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja Overtakes Kapil Dev To Script New Record After Brilliant 50

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja went past Kapil Dev and scripted a new record by hitting a half-century in the first innings. Ravindra Jadeja carried forward his first innings form with the ball where he had removed five Aussie batsmen including big names like Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. Jadeja was brilliant with both bat and ball in the Test and it now looks likely he will emerge as India's trump card in the Nagpur Test.

Ravindra Jadeja goes past Kapil Dev

Ravindra Jadeja now has the most number of half-centuries and fifers in a single innings in cricket's longest format. Jadeja now has five fifties to follow with five fifers in a single innings of a Test whereas Kapil Dev had 4.

After striking with the ball Jadeja also delivered with the bat when Team India needed him the most. Jadeja equally supported Rohit Sharma till he got out and took the anchors role from then on. Ravindra Jadeja also had a fine partnership with number 9 Axar Patel as both players slammed half-centuries.

Talking about Team India's batting performance on day 2, wickets kept on falling at regular intervals but captain Rohit Sharma held the innings from one end and scored a well-composed century in the first innings. This was Rohit Sharma's first century as India captain and also his first after 1.5 years. He last scored a century against England in September 2021. This was also Rohit Sharma's first Test hundred against Australia and 9th of his Test career.

Talking about the match, Team India look in a commanding position in the match as they have till now scored 321/7 at stumps on day 2. Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are well set on the pitch and would look to take Team India past the 400-run mark on day 3.

After winning the toss Australia decided to bat first on a spin-friendly track and the Indian bowlers restricted them to 177. No Australian batsman was allowed to settle at the pitch by Team India bowlers. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith tried to stabilise Australia's innings but were later dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja.

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy is very important for both Team India and Australia if they want to secure their places in the final of the World Test Championship which is set to happen in June later this year.