IND Vs AUS: Rohit Sharma Again Trusts Ravindra Jadeja's DRS Instincts, Repents Big Time

Team India in the present Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia have been struggling to take up the right calls on the Decision Review System (DRS). The Indian team yet again missed yet another DRS call when in desperation for a wicket, Rohit Sharma yet again exhausted a DRS call as he did in the third Test in Indore.

Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green were batting pretty well from ball 1 of Day 2 and there was no sign of a wicket for the Indian team. Khawaja completed his 150 after Lunch and looked completely settled on the crease. The left-handed Australia opener was playing the Indian bowlers pretty well and also faced no problem in tackling the Indian spinners.

Usman Khawaja while batting against Ravindra Jadeja missed a bowl that hit him slightly outside the off-stump. Jadeja made a huge appeal but the umpire gave it not out. In desperation for a wicket the Indian captain Rohit Sharma agreed to Jadeja's request and took Team India's first DRS of the match.

When the decision was reviewed it was clear that the ball had hit the pads outside off-stump and the ball was missing the stumps by a huge margin.

Team India misses on yet another DRS call

India loses their first DRS challenge of the match#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Cs4J3v5VRe — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 10, 2023

This is not the first time Team India have unnecessarily exhausted DRS in the series. In the third Test match in Indore while defending a low first-innings score the Indian team lost all three of its reviews inside the first 20 overs.

If we talk about the ongoing fourth Test between India and Australia, the visitors have been high on confidence after winning the third Test in Indore and also are dominant in the fourth match so far. The opening batsmen have taken the game away from the Indian team from Day 1 and the visitors now will be eager to register a big first innings and tighten the screws on the match.

Australia have already qualified for the World Test Championship final and will be waiting for the other finalist at the Kennington Oval ground in London.

The final of the most anticipated event will be held in June this year.