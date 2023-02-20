IND Vs AUS: Rohit Sharma Becomes Only Third Captain In 50 Years To Achieve Historic Feat

Team India won the second Test against Australia by a margin of six wickets and has taken a 2-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Team India have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for a record fourth time and have also put one step forward in qualifying for the World Test Championship final.

Rohit Sharma becomes the third captain to win first four Tests as captain

Rohit Sharma has now become the third captain after Babar Azam and MS Dhoni to win the first four out of four Tests in the last 50 years. Rohit Sharma became the Indian Test captain after Virat Kohli left captaincy after the series against South Africa. Though Rohit Sharma has unfortunately missed a lot due to various reasons and now his main focus would be to take Team India to the World Test Championship final.

Rohit Sharma also made many records against Australia in the Nagpur Test as he became the first Indian captain to hit centuries in all the formats as captain. It was also Rohit Sharma's first Test century against Australia and also his first in the last 1.5 years.

Talking about Team India's current situation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Team India are already 2-0 up in the series and will look to win the third Test to confirm their seat in the World Test Championship final. Team India needs to win against Australia by at least a margin of 3 matches to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

On the other hand, Australia are also under a lot of pressure as they have already lost the first two Tests against India and now they have to avoid a whitewash in the series so that they don't lose their confirmed chance of playing the World Test Championship final.

The World Test Championship is set to happen in June this year and will be played at the Kennington Oval, London. Team India also made it to the first final of the World Test Championship but that time they lost to New Zealand. New Zealand are currently out of contention to qualify for the World Test Championship final but they can certainly spoil Sri Lanka's chances as they will face New Zealand in a two-match Test series. Defeating New Zealand in New Zealand will be a tough task and most probably the World Test Championship final will be played between India and Australia.