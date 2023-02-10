Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar showed his wit on social media while hailing The "RRR" behind India's performance against Australia in the first Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Sachin, who said goodbye to the cricket field in 2013 has since taken the role of uplifting the spirits of Team India. The master-blaster is quite active on social media and uses the medium to often present his thoughts on the latest happening in the world of cricket.

Who are the RRR Sachin Tendulkar Referred to?

Following the dominant performance of India in the first innings of the Nagpur Test, Sachin Tendulkar lauded the trio of Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja for their impressive performance against the Aussies. Tagging their handles Tendulkar used the social media platform Twitter to send out his applause for what he termed as the "RRR" of team India.

"The trio of Rohit, Ravindra & Ravichandran have helped India get ahead in this Test. @ImRo45 has led from the front with his 100 while @ashwinravi99 & @imjadeja have got us important breakthroughs."

What is RRR?

RRR is a globally acclaimed movie directed by S.S. Rajamouli that came out in 2022 starring Ram Charan Teja and Junior NTR in the lead roles. The movie became so famous that it broke many records at the box office. Moreover, the recent accolades at award functions like Golden Globes and a subsequent recognition to the song "Nato Nato" in Oscar Nominations, elevated the scale of the movie to a new level. The craze of the movie has now seemingly reached Sachin Tendulkar as well, who with his tweet has showcased his funny side and also displayed his knowledge of the film industry.

As for the match between India and Australia, courtesy of Rohit Sharma's century the team has successfully gained the lead in the first innings and currently India's skipper is going strong to take the match away from Australia. However, the summary at the end of the day will state which way the match is bent.