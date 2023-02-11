IND Vs AUS: Shami Scripts Massive Record With 37-run Cameo In 2nd Innings Of 1st Test

Indian speedster Mohammed Shami played a cameo of 37 runs in 47 runs in the second innings of the India vs Australia 1st Test match and helped India reach a total of 400 runs. While Rohit Sharma scored his first Test century against Australia by scoring 120 runs, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel played knocks of 70 and 84 runs respectively. In the meantime, Shami unveiled a stunning batting effort and was also seen smashing the Aussie bowlers for three sixes and two fours.

Interestingly, Shami’s tally of 37 runs for India in the second innings was better than the runs scored by nine Aussie batters in the first innings. While Marnus Labuschagne had scored 49 runs off 123 balls after Australia chose to bat first, Steve Smith was the second-highest scorer with 37 runs in 107 balls. Meanwhile, Carey scored 36 runs off 33 balls, while Peter Handscomb hit 31 runs in 84 balls.

Six Australian batters failed to score even one run in the 1st innings

It is pertinent to mention that three batters scored only one run in the first innings, while three other batters were sent back on ducks. This was possible due to the stunning bowling effort by the Indian bowlers. Ravindra Jadeja was the peak of the Indian bowling lineup with a fifer, while R Ashwin took three wickets. Going ahead in the game, India notched up a lead of 223 runs over Australia following the conclusion of the second innings.

India dismantles Aussie batting lineup in 3rd innings

In the third innings of the match, Australia faced similar situations as they had now answers to the Indian spinners. R Ashwin went on to complete his five-for after bowling just 10 overs in the third innings, while Jadeja also grabbed two wickets. Australia found themselves at 75/8 in 27 overs, trailing behind India by 148 runs.