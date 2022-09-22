Last Updated:

Stampede At Gymkhana Ground In Hyderabad Over India Vs Australia Tickets, 4 People Injured

The third T20I between India and Australia is scheduled to take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 25.

In an unfortunate incident, four people have been injured after a stampede broke out at Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad after a large number of people gathered to purchase tickets for the upcoming third T20I between India and Australia. The match is scheduled to take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 25. Local police present at the location baton-charged people to disperse them. 

A video of the incident has been shared by news agency ANI on its official Twitter handle. In the video, Hyderabad police can be seen beating people with lathis in order to clear the area.  

Australia are currently 1-0 ahead in the three-match series courtesy of their win in the first game on Tuesday. Australia chased down a mammoth target of 209 runs to win the first T20I by 4 wickets in Mohali. 

Batting first, India scored 208/6 in 20 overs thanks to some brilliant power-hitting from Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and KL Rahul. While Hardik smashed an unbeaten 71 off just 30 balls, Suryakumar and Rahul scored 46 and 55 runs, respectively. Nathan Ellis picked three wickets for Australia, while Josh Hazlewood scalped two wickets. Cameron Green took one wicket to his name. 

Australia then chased down the target in 19.2 overs with Matthew Wade and Pat Cummins finishing things off for the visiting side. Wade remained unbeaten at 45 off 21 balls to help Australia complete the huge run chase. Earlier, Aaron Finch scored 22 off 13 deliveries, while Steven Smith contributed with 35 off 24 balls. Josh Inglis scored 17 off 10 balls and debutant Tim David hit 18 off 14 balls. Cameron Green played a crucial role for Australia with the bat as well as he scored 61 off 30 deliveries. He was named the player of the match for his all-around performance. 

