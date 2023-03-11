IND Vs AUS: Steve Smith Appeals Hard For Kohli's Wicket; Finds No Support, Gets Frustrated

India concluded Day 3 of the fourth Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy in a commanding position, with their first innings score at 289/3 in 99 overs, in reply to Australia’s 480/10. While the third day’s play saw Shubman Gill scoring his second Test century, Virat Kohli went on to hit his first Test half-century since January 2022. Another incident that became a talking point for cricket fans on Day 3, involved the Australian skipper Steve Smith.

In the first over of the post-Tea session, Todd Murphy provided a chance for the Aussie to dismiss Virat Kohli. Bowling the final ball of the 64th over, Murphy flighted it outside the off-stump, which ended up beating Kohli. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey was quick to collect the ball and dislodge the stumps, before pulling off a whole-hearted effort.

Leg Umpire turns down Virat Kohli's stumping in IND vs AUS 4th Test

The leg-umpire was quick to turn down the dismissal but realizing the value of Kohli’s wicket, Smith wanted to go upstairs with a review for caught behind. However, he was left in a state of shock as he didn’t receive any support from his compatriots. The captain was seen asking Carey and Murphy if he should go upstairs with a DRS review, as he felt Kohli might have got an inside edge.

Virat Kohli goes on to score his first Test fifty since January 2022

Later in the match, replays revealed that Kohli didn’t edge the ball, which meant the Aussie players were right to not go upstairs with the review. In the post-lunch session on Day 3, Shubman Gill registered his second Test century and first against Australia in 194 balls. However, the day ended with Kohli unbeaten after scoring his first Test fifty in 14 months.

Kohli notched up 59 runs in 128 balls, with Ravindra Jadeja on the other end before the stumps were called on Day 3. Partnering Gill for the third-wicket stand, both batters added 58 runs together, while he added 44 runs with Jadeja for the fourth-wicket stand before stumps. The Rohit Sharma-led India will head into the fourth day with a trail of 191 runs.