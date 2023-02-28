IND Vs AUS: Steve Smith Regrets One Moment From The 2nd Test: 'What The Hell Was I Doing'

Australia's troubles ahead of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is not coming to an end as they will miss the services of their captain Pat Cummins. Steve Smith will lead the side after a span of four years. Steve Smith had to leave Test captaincy after he was caught in the 'Sandpaper Gate' scandal on the last tour of South Africa.

Steve Smith has also not been able to score runs in the Test series so far and has been getting out cheaply to the Indian spinners. Smith is one of the finest Australia batsmen and also has a good batting average in India. Smith averages 52.21 in India and also was Australia's leading run scorer on the 2017 tour.

'I was pretty angry': Steve Smith

However, Steve Smith was not happy with the type of shots he has played throughout the current India tour. According to Perth Now Steve Smith said, "I've played, what, (94) Test matches, and I don't think there's been too many times I've walked off the field and I've gone, 'What the hell am I doing.' I was pretty angry. There hasn't been too many times in my career where I've actually come off and just been bedazzled by what I've done. It wasn't my finest moment."

"We don't have to play at such a high tempo and risky tempo. Because we had them where we wanted them, we had men and the ability to get off strike. We just rushed it. When you are starting against spin, it's extremely hard but you still have to be really switched on every ball ... to ensure you aren't getting out the ways he's trying to get you out", Smith further said.

Smith expresses his happiness over Green's availability

With Cameron Green available for the third Test, Steve Smith expressed his happiness towards his availability. Smith said, "It certainly helps with Greeny available, giving us two genuinely quick options. It gives us the ability to play three spinners if we want to. The surface looks pretty similar to the last couple of Tests. I dare say we are going to see a lot of spin bowled in the Test, it's certainly an option for us."

The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will take place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore from March 1, 2023.