IND Vs AUS: Steve Smith Stuns The Cricket World With Unbelievable One-handed Catch- WATCH

Steve Smith once again showed his prowess on the pitch as the stand-in captain took a blinder of a catch to dismiss the dangerous Cheteshwar Pujara. Just when Pujara started to take his big strides, Smith came up with his usual antics in the leg slip as he jumped to his right to take a very low catch. The visitors will now have a very strong chance to salvage some pride as they need just 76 runs to claim a rare win over India in the third Test in Indore.

India surrendered to Nathan Lyon's spin as the veteran Australian completely rattled the famed Indian batting lineup in the second innings. Pujara remained the top scorer with a brilliant 59 as Australia bowled out the Men in Blue within a paltry 163. Pujara glanced it towards the leg side and an ultra-cautious Steve Smith snapped it up with his right hand as the entire team blasted into wild celebrations.

WATCH: Steve Smith's brilliant catch to dismiss Pujara in IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Social media is flooded with reactions as netizens hailed the effort of the Australian.



Steve Farking Smith pic.twitter.com/2Su4atEcft — AJ Mithen (@AJMithen) March 2, 2023

It needed something spectacular and sensational to dismiss Pujara here, match winning Catch by Aussie Captain Steve Smith , what the freak was that man 🥵🥵🥵🥵 Pujara who had not played even one false shot in this inns could only have been dismissed by such effort — Abhinandan (@Abhinandan6638) March 2, 2023

That is a great catch Steve smith and once again the 🐐delivering for his team with his off spin. Most wickets ever in India by an overseas bowler. Well played @NathLyon421 #cyndilauper — Darren Berry (@ChuckBerry1969) March 2, 2023

Steve Smith has just taken one of the greatest catches of all time. #AUSvsIND — Craig Byron (@CraigByron1) March 2, 2023

This could turn out to be a series-deciding catch by Steve Smith who has been given the charge to lead his country following the departure of Pat Cummins to Australia due to personal reasons.