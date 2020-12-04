IND Vs AUS: Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey Drop Catches While Hardik Pandya Snares A Blinder

The first of the three-match T20I series between India and hosts Australia went underway today (Friday, December 4) at Canberra’s Manuka Oval. Batting first, the ‘Men in Blue’ stockpiled a competitive 161-7 off their 20 overs owing to some late batting blitzkrieg from all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. In response, Australian openers Aaron Finch and D'Arcy Short provided a solid start to the hosts, reaching 53-0 at the end of Powerplay.

India vs Australia T20 scorecard after half-way through Australia’s run-chase

IND vs AUS: Fans react to Indian fielders dropping sitters but snaring blinders in the field

Immediately after the Powerplay, both Australian openers presented an opportunity each to Indian fielders. In the fourth ball of the seventh over, Aaron Finch slashed pacer Deepak Chahar towards Manish Pandey at backward point. Pandey, who flew to his right to grab the ball, lost balance and dropped a seemingly difficult chance.

However, off the very next ball, Indian skipper Virat Kohli dropped a much easier catch when D'Arcy Short mistimed one up in the air towards the cover region. Kohli, who arched backwards, opted for a reverse cup catching technique only for the ball to burst through his otherwise safe pair of hands.

After the twin reprieves, several cricket fans took to Twitter and mercilessly trolled both Manish Pandey and Virat Kohli for their fielding blunders. Apparently, fans were even more brutal towards the ‘Men in Blue’ skipper Kohli owing to the match situation at that point. Here is a look at some of the fan reactions to the Indian skipper’s fielding slip-up in the ongoing India vs Australia T20 game at Canberra.

better get virat subbed for concussion too — ben richards (@richards1) December 4, 2020

Unlucky Kohli hahahaha pic.twitter.com/ncdJ2Eud76 — Kyrie White (@kyriewhite0) December 4, 2020

Pathetic fielding from Virat — Will (@William49179108) December 4, 2020

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya catch vs Australia

Manish Pandey’s fielding error against Australian skipper Aaron Finch did not prove to be too costly for the Indians. Finch departed shortly after owing to some fielding brilliance from all-rounder Hardik Pandya at extra cover. He dived full stretch to his front after covering some distance from the deep. Here is a look at some of the fan reactions to the sensational Hardik Pandya catch vs Australia.

That's how you took an awesome running catch...

With 2-3 roll outs 😅😅 — Aash Mehta (@iamaashmehta) December 4, 2020

What a catch pandya😍 — Shruthi2128 (@Shruthi2128) December 4, 2020

That's called catch ....what a captain yrrrrr very disappointed fitness...bla bla ...bad fielding — Rituraj Barman (@RiturajBarman45) December 4, 2020

Image source: cricket.com.au

