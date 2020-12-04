IND Vs AUS: Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey Drop Catches While Hardik Pandya Snares A Blinder

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
The first of the three-match T20I series between India and hosts Australia went underway today (Friday, December 4) at Canberra’s Manuka Oval. Batting first, the ‘Men in Blue’ stockpiled a competitive 161-7 off their 20 overs owing to some late batting blitzkrieg from all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. In response, Australian openers Aaron Finch and D'Arcy Short provided a solid start to the hosts, reaching 53-0 at the end of Powerplay.
Halfway through the chase, Australia are 74/2— BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020
Live - https://t.co/3MGX8Wfhsy #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/CvdQVUZ9kG
Also Read | Shardul Thakur Glares At Moises Henriques Angrily After Dismissal In 3rd ODI; Watch Video
Immediately after the Powerplay, both Australian openers presented an opportunity each to Indian fielders. In the fourth ball of the seventh over, Aaron Finch slashed pacer Deepak Chahar towards Manish Pandey at backward point. Pandey, who flew to his right to grab the ball, lost balance and dropped a seemingly difficult chance.
However, off the very next ball, Indian skipper Virat Kohli dropped a much easier catch when D'Arcy Short mistimed one up in the air towards the cover region. Kohli, who arched backwards, opted for a reverse cup catching technique only for the ball to burst through his otherwise safe pair of hands.
After the twin reprieves, several cricket fans took to Twitter and mercilessly trolled both Manish Pandey and Virat Kohli for their fielding blunders. Apparently, fans were even more brutal towards the ‘Men in Blue’ skipper Kohli owing to the match situation at that point. Here is a look at some of the fan reactions to the Indian skipper’s fielding slip-up in the ongoing India vs Australia T20 game at Canberra.
Also Read | Steve Smith Credits Pacers From Both Teams For Making The New-ball Do The Talking
better get virat subbed for concussion too— ben richards (@richards1) December 4, 2020
Unlucky Kohli hahahaha pic.twitter.com/ncdJ2Eud76— Kyrie White (@kyriewhite0) December 4, 2020
December 4, 2020
Pathetic fielding from Virat— Will (@William49179108) December 4, 2020
Also Read | Steve Smith centuries in India’s Tour of Australia 2020: Cricketer hits 5th Fastest ODI Ton Yet Again
Manish Pandey’s fielding error against Australian skipper Aaron Finch did not prove to be too costly for the Indians. Finch departed shortly after owing to some fielding brilliance from all-rounder Hardik Pandya at extra cover. He dived full stretch to his front after covering some distance from the deep. Here is a look at some of the fan reactions to the sensational Hardik Pandya catch vs Australia.
That's how you took an awesome running catch...— Aash Mehta (@iamaashmehta) December 4, 2020
With 2-3 roll outs 😅😅
What a catch pandya😍— Shruthi2128 (@Shruthi2128) December 4, 2020
That's called catch ....what a captain yrrrrr very disappointed fitness...bla bla ...bad fielding— Rituraj Barman (@RiturajBarman45) December 4, 2020
Also Read | Steve Smith Smashes Back-to-back Tons Against India during India’s Tour of Australia 2020
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
NS W vs CM W live stream, pitch and weather report, full match preview
7 mins ago
LIVE India vs Australia first T20 LIVE updates: India get the prized wicket of D Arcy Short
4 hours ago
SA vs ENG ODI schedule revised after player tests positive for COVID-19
11 mins ago
NS W vs CM W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks; New Zealand Cricket Women's One Day
11 mins ago
Yuzvendra Chahal comes in as concussion substitute for Jadeja, change frustrates Langer
41 mins ago
Mujeeb Ur Rahman hospitalised after positive COVID-19 test ahead of Big Bash League
43 mins ago