IND vs AUS ODI: Virat Kohli is one of the most popular and successful cricketers in the world. He is the former captain of the Indian cricket team and has been recognized as one of the best batsmen in the world for several years. Kohli's popularity has grown significantly over the years due to his exceptional performances on the cricket field, his charismatic personality, and his active presence on social media. The former India captain has dominated the sport for over a decade now and he is hailed by countless cricket fans all across the globe.

Kohli has a massive fan following not only in India but also around the world. He is one of the most followed athletes on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Kohli's massive fan following in India was on display yet again during the ongoing third ODI against Australia which is being played in at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. When the 34-year-old came out to bat during India's innings, he received a rousing welcome from the crowd, who cheered for him in the wildest manner.

Watch Chepauk crowd going berserk as Virat Kohli walks out to bat

At the Chepauk Stadium, during the match, Steve Smith, the Australian captain, won the toss and opted to bat first. Australia could only manage to score 269 runs in their first innings. Mitchell Marsh was the highest scorer for the team, scoring 47 runs off 47 deliveries. Alex Carey, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, and David Warner also made valuable contributions to the team's score. Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya both took three wickets each, while Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel claimed two wickets.

The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, is currently in pursuit of a target of 270 runs set by the Australian team. If the hosts successfully chase down the total, they will take a 2-1 lead and win the series. India last won an ODI series against Australia in the year 2019 and it has been 4 long years since then. With the ICC ODI World Cup in sight, Rohit and his men will want to outplay the Aussies and gains some positive momentum for the marquee tournament that will be played in October-November this year.

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia's Playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Image: Twitter