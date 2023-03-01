IND Vs AUS: Virat Kohli's Peculiar Dance Moves While Fielding During 3rd Test Goes Viral

Former India captain and batsman Virat Kohli is often known for the dance moves that he does on the ground and also off the field. Virat Kohli was once again seen performing his dance steps on the field in the ongoing third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy vs Australia.

In the 13th over of the innings while Virat was fielding in the slip position he performed a few dance steps which made all the players laugh at the ground. Virat Kohli was Team India's highest run scorer in the first innings as they ended up scoring just 109 runs. Team India were rattled by the Australia spinners as they picked all the India wickets excluding the last run out of Mohammed Siraj.

Virat Kohli performs dance moves on the field

Talking more about the match so Team India had won the toss and had elected to bat first on the Indore pitch. Rohit Sharma survived on the first ball of the match when he was clearly caught behind but the umpire gave it not out. Australia captain Steve Smith didn't take the review as he also felt it to be not out. The replay showed that Rohit edged the ball.

Rohit Sharma tried to take advantage of the given opportunity and also along with his opening partner started to take on the Australian bowlers. Shubman Gill also joined Rohit and started to hit attacking shots. Rohit Sharma soon fell to Matthew Kunhemann and after this, the other Indian batsmen also fell like a deck of cards.

Matthew Kunhemann took a fifer and became the third Australia spinner after Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy to take a five-wicket haul in the series.

Australia batsmen are in absolute command as they are just one wicket down at Tea and will look forward to taking down Team India's first-innings score as early as possible. Australian batsmen have not been able to perform at their best till now in the series and have struggled against the Indian spinners.

Team India on the other hand are already 2-0 up in the series and have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Team India's main goal would be to win the third Test and qualify for the World Test Championship final.