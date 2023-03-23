IND Vs AUS: Wasim Jaffer Lauds Australia For 2-1 Victory: 'Not Easy To Beat India At Home'

IND VS AUS ODI: The Indian cricket team was beaten by Steve Smith led Australian team in the third ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai by a margin of 21 runs. The visitors didn't only win the series but also took the three-match ODI series by a margin of 2-1. The Aussies before this crashed Team India single-handedly in the second ODI at Visakhapatnam by 10 wickets while chasing a low score.

Generally, it is not easy for any foreign team to defeat India in India but the Aussies have done it twice, before this in 2019. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has praised the Australian team for the way they played throughout the series and also congratulated them on the series' victory.

Praising Australia Jaffer wrote in a tweet, "Not easy to beat India in India in any format. Huge statement by Australia in WC year! Congratulations."

Not easy to beat India in India in any format. Huge statement by Australia in WC year! Congratulations @CricketAus 👏🏽 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/dMo3Kn8pcN — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 22, 2023

Coming to the key highlights of the series so it has been the batting that has led the Indian team down in all three matches. Team India's top order didn't fire in the first match two matches and in the third, the middle was not able to capitalize on the good opening start.

The key batsmen of the Indian team were also not able to convert their starts into big scores. Batsmen like Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli got starts earlier while batting in the innings but were not able to convert them into big scores and later gave their wicket cheaply.

The Indian team's bowling was one of the key bonuses for the team except for the second ODI and they were able to restrict the visitors for low scores on both occasions.

The Australian team on the other hand has given a big statement to the world after winning the ODI series against India and have marked them as favorites to win the 2023 ODI World Cup to be held in India this year.