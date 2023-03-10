Ahead of the start of the Day 2 of the 4th Test between India and Australia, Wasim Jaffer came up with an interesting prediction. On the first day, Australia showcased a neat batting display till the stumps put up 255/4, courtesy of a brilliant century by Usman Khawaja. While batting superseded bowing on Day 1, Day 2 may present the same narrative, according to Jaffer.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, India's domestic great gave his views on what transpired on Day 1 and presented his views on how the Pitch will fare on Day 2. Per, Jaffer, the pitch at Ahmedabad will be more suited for batting on the first two days, however, from three the "Demons" may emerge. Jaffer also commented on the batting of Australia and said he liked their approach.

"It's probably the best pitch from a batter's perspective. There were no demons. I think probably from Day 3, you might get to see that, but at least that's what you need to have. First two days, it should favor the batters, and Australia made the most of it. I liked their approach. They occupied the crease and didn't look to score quickly."

Ind vs Aus: Day 1 of 4th Test

At stumps on Day 1, Australia amassed a total of 255 runs for the loss of four wickets. Usman Khawaja did the majority of the scoring for the Aussies and went not out on 104. Khwaja was first supported by Travis Head and Steve Smith, following them he was complemented by Cameron Green, who at the end of the day has put up 49 runs. The duo is on the cusp of putting a 100-run stand for Australia and taking the ship toward a big total.

Stumps on Day 1️⃣ of the Fourth #INDvAUS Test!



2️⃣ wickets in the final session as Australia finish the opening day with 255/4 on board.



We will be back tomorrow as another action-packed day awaits💪



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/8DPghkx0DE#INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/hdRZrif7HC — BCCI (@BCCI) March 9, 2023

So, with so much to look forward to on Day 2, will Australia reach a big total or will India run through their innings? The play is perfectly in balance, let's see which side takes the upper hand on Day 2 of India vs Australia 4th Test. You can get the live updates here.