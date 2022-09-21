Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has slammed Team India for their performance against Australia in the T20I series opener. The visiting Australia team kicked off their tour of India on September 20 with the first T20I against the Men In Blue. Riding high on Hardik Pandya’s 71* off 30 balls, India reached 208 runs at the end off 20 overs in the first innings.

However, late batting exploits by veteran wicketkeeper Matthew Wade took Australia through to a four-wicket triumph and handed a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Meanwhile, shedding light on the same while commentating on Star Sports’ official broadcast of the game, Shastri criticized Team India for their sloppy efforts on the field

'If you look around the field, where is brilliance?': Ravi Shastri

"If you look at all the top Indian teams over the years, there is youth and experience. I find the youth missing here and hence the fielding. If you look at the last five-six years, fielding-wise, I think this side is no match to any of the top sides when it comes to fielding. And that can hit badly in big tournaments. It means that as a batting side you have to get that 15-20 runs game after game, because if you look around the field, where is brilliance? There is no Jadeja. Where is that X-factor?" Shastri said on air.

India dropped two notable catches during the match, including the one of Wade. "What I was disappointed today with was the standard of fielding. I mean, it looks sloppy and I think you need a big upping of the ante when it comes to the fielding if you have to beat big sides in big competitions," Shastri added.

More about India vs Australia, three-match T20I series-

Earlier in the day, KL Rahul scored 56 runs in 35 balls at a strike rate of 157.14. Suryakumar Yadav hit 46 runs in 25 balls, having joined Rahul in the middle after early dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. On the other hand, Hardik remained unbeaten after scoring 71 off 30, as Nathan Ellis returned with the best figures of 3/30 in 4 overs for Australia.

In the second innings of the match, Australia lost Finch’s wicket in the fourth over itself, as Green and Smith added 70 runs for the 2nd wicket stand. While Green got out after scoring 61 runs in 30 balls, Smith hit 35 runs. Glenn Maxwell scored one run, followed by Josh Inglis and Tim David’s contribution of 18 runs each. On the other hand, Matthew Wade remained unbeaten after hitting 45 runs in 21 balls.

With the 1-0 lead in their hands, Australia will now look to seal the series, while India seeks to level the series 1-1. The 2nd T20I will be played on September 23 in the VCA Stadium, before action shifts to New Delhi for the final T20I. The three-match T20I series will be followed by a T20I and ODI series against South Africa.