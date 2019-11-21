Ind Vs Ban: Live Streaming Details, Schedule For Pink Ball Day-Night Test At Eden Gardens

India will take on Bangladesh in the second Test of the two-match Test series starting November 22 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Day/Night match will not only be historic for both the teams, but also for the Indian cricket fan. It will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will commence at 1:00 PM (IST).

Ind vs Ban pink-ball test

The first-ever Pink Ball Test between India and Bangladesh will be a historic moment for both countries. 'The City of Joy' has depicted the excitement of the entire nation by lighting up a lot of their iconic buildings and sports grounds in pink.

India completely destroyed Bangladesh in the first Test in Indore by 130 runs and the home side will yet again look to continue their domination over the visitors at the iconic ground. Virat Kohli, who failed to score with the bat in the last game, will look to score big on this occasion. Rohit Sharma, who has played some memorable innings on this ground, will also like to let his bat do the talking on the special occasion. For Bangladesh, the historic match not only gives a chance to save their face but also level the series. Even the fans in Kolkata are looking to make the match memorable by buying tickets and supporting the team.

Ind vs Ban live streaming

As both, the teams prepare for their first-ever pink balls test, catch all the details on where you can watch the match.

When is India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match?

India vs Bangladesh second Test match will be played between November 22 to 26.

Where will India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match be played?

India vs Bangladesh second Test will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time does India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test begin?

India vs Bangladesh second Test match will commence at 1:00 pm (IST.)

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match?

The Star Sports Network will telecast India vs Bangladesh second Test match.

Where to watch live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match?

Hotstar will live stream India vs Bangladesh second Test match.