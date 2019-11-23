Ind Vs Ban: The Records Virat Kohli Broke En Route To His Historic Pink Ball Test Ton

On Day 2 of the ongoing Pink Ball Test, Indian captain Virat Kohli slammed his 27th Test century as he made light work of the hapless Bangladeshi bowling attack. Kohli walked into bat when India were 43-2 and still trailed the visitors by 63 runs. The right-hander was eventually dismissed for 136 by Ebadat Hossain. His stroke-filled innings came from just 194 balls and it comprised of 18 glorious hits to the fence. During the course of his innings, captain Kohli also broke and created several batting records. Here, we take a look at all the milestones achieved by the Indian captain during his herculean stay at the crease.

20th Test century as Captain of India ✅

27th Test century of his career ✅

70th International century ✅

41st international century as captain (joint-most)✅

1st Indian to hit a century in day/night Test ✅#KingKohli pic.twitter.com/q01OKPauOu — BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2019

Also Read | Shahbaz Nadeem Excluded From India's Squad For Bangladesh Tests

Ind vs Ban Live: Records broken by Virat Kohli

During his knock of 136, Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman in history to reach 5,000 Test runs as captain. He broke the previous record held by Ricky Ponting who achieved the feat in 97 innings. Kohli achieved the same in only his 86th innings. He also became the sixth captain overall in Test history to complete 5,000 runs.

Virat Kohli also registered his 41st international century as Indian skipper, thus equalling the record of Ricky Ponting for most centuries as captain.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

He became the fastest cricketer in the world (439 innings) to reach 70 international centuries and only the third batsman overall to achieve the milestone. The other two cricketers, i.e. Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting, reached 70 international tons in 505 and 649 innings respectively.

With the century, Virat Kohli became the first Indian cricketer to reach the three-figure mark in pink-ball Tests.

The batsman also joined the likes of Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Azharuddin and Dilip Vengsarkar by scoring 13th Test century in India. Kohli now also holds the highest average by any Indian cricketer in home conditions at 68.42. The Indian captain also became the eighth batsman to cross the 3500-run mark in home Tests, overtaking GR Vishwanath's tally of 3502 runs in the process.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Also Read | WATCH: Ouch! Suryakumar Yadav Lucky To Avoid Injury After Run-out Attempt Hits Him Hard