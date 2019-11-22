Ind Vs Ban Pink Ball Test: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Other Details

Team India and Bangladesh are all set to square-off in a historic Day-Night Test match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The upcoming ‘Pink Ball’ Test is the first-ever to be held in India and also the first-ever to be contested by both the nations. Meanwhile, the Indian team won the first Test at Indore by an innings and 130 runs. Trailing the series 0-1, Bangladesh team will be looking to register a rare win in the country to level the 2-match series.

Prince inspection at the Den - BCCI President @SGanguly99 all eyes before the Kolkata Test #PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/TLCpCpSUSz — BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2019

Ind vs Ban Pink ball Test match

Day-Night Test matches were first introduced in 2015 with a game between Australia and New Zealand. After much reluctance from the BCCI in the past, India finally joins the pink parade along with their neighbours and cricketing rivals Bangladesh. Here, we take a look at how the playing conditions have been laid out at the Eden Gardens for the second Test.

It is a historic moment in Indian cricket and we are looking forward to playing in front of a packed house - Captain @imVkohli ahead of the #PinkBallTest #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/fwVo1ehH5D — BCCI (@BCCI) November 21, 2019

Weather report

Weather in Kolkata during the course of the next five days is expected to hold good. As of now, there is no prediction of rain and much to the fans' delight, Eden Gardens is all set to witness a cracking Day-Night contest between the two teams. However, since the match is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM IST on November 22, dew is likely to play a crucial part as the evening progresses.

Pitch report

A tinge of green is expected on the pitch to retain the shine of the ball throughout the five days. One can expect pacers to dominate the proceedings as a pink ball swings more than a red one. For the upcoming ‘Pink Ball’ Test adventure, the captain winning the toss is likely to field first.

