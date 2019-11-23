Ind Vs Ban Pink Ball Test: Bangladesh Lose Early Wickets As India Declare At 347-9

Virat Kohli slammed yet another Test century as Team India continue their dominance in the ongoing international home season. After restricting Bangladesh to just 106 in their first innings, the Indian batsmen extended their lead to 183 runs before breaking for Lunch on Day 2. Captain Kohli top-scored with 136 and was ably supported by Cheteshwar Pujara and deputy Ajinkya Rahane.

That will be Tea on Day 2 of the #PinkBallTest



Ishant has been magnificent, and Bangladesh simply haven't had a response. #TeamIndia 8 wickets away from victory. pic.twitter.com/sKp5PwWxkl — BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2019

Ind vs Ban Pink Ball Test Day 2 Session 2

Resuming the innings at 289-4, the Indian batsmen lost wickets in succession in a quest of scoring quick runs. Immediately after lunch, India lost Ravindra Jadeja for just 12 followed by a single-digit score by Ravichandran Ashwin and ducks by Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma. Kohli lost his wicket after scoring a commanding 136 off 194 balls. A 5-ball sparkling cameo by Mohammed Shami at the end led to Kohli declaring the Indian first innings at 347-9.

Left with five overs to face before tea, Bangladesh lost opening batsman Shadman Islam and skipper Mominul Haque for ducks as the visitors were off to another horrific start in the game. Ishant Sharma, who picked up 5-22 on Day 1, was once again the wrecker-in-chief as he accounted for the first two wickets of Bangladesh. Still trailing by an innings and 234 runs, both teams went into the tea break with Bangladesh struggling at 7-2.

