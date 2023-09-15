IND Vs BAN: Ravindra Jadeja Becomes 2nd Player After Kapil Dev To Achieve Historic Feat

Quick links:
Indian cricket team all rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Image: BCCI)
The Indian cricket team stopped Bangladesh for a score of 265/8 in their last match of the Super 4s stage of the Asia Cup 2023. Team India has already qualified for the tournament's final which is set to be played on September 17, 2023. The 'Men in Blue' have dominated the game so far, and put up a brilliant bowling performance.
Indian cricket team all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the regular members of the Indian team for the last five years. Jadeja has contributed to the team with his performance in all the three departments. Jadeja once again displayed the example of why he is among the best all-rounders in the world.
Ravindra Jadeja completed 200 ODI wickets in the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s clash and became the seventh Indian bowler to achieve the feat. The list contains Indian greats like Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Harbhajan Singh, Ajit Agarkar, Anil Kumble and Zaheer Khan. Ravindra Jadeja also became the second Indian all-rounder after Kapil Dev to score more than 2000 runs and pick 200 ODI wickets.