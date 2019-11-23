Ind Vs Ban: Rohit Sharma's Catch In Pink Ball Test At Eden Gardens Turns Into A Meme Fest

Day 1 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh belonged to the Indian pacers with Ishant Sharma picking up 5 wickets. He became the first bowler to do that in a pink ball game. Apart from bowling, the fielding looked sharp and some of the players took stunning catches. Wriddhiman Saha produced a stunning 100 runs which surprised skipper Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma was also in the news for taking a brilliant one-handed catch at the slips.

Ind vs Ban Eden Test

After bowling out Bangladesh for just 106, team India batsmen reached 35-1 in 12 overs at Tea. Shortly after the break, Rohit Sharma was trapped in front of stumps by Ebadat Hossain for just 21 to leave India at 43-2. A 94-run partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli ensured that the hosts gain a first-innings lead without any further damage.

Pujara was eventually dismissed for 55 as he registered his 24th Test half-century. Virat Kohli was then joined by vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and they remained unbeaten till stumps. On his way to 59* off 93 deliveries, captain Kohli brought up his 23rd fifty in Test cricket while Rahane remained not out at 23. Team India ended Day 1 at 174-3 after facing 46 overs and will continue to stretch the lead further tomorrow on Day 2.

Ind vs Ban: Rohit Sharma catch

Team India opener took a brilliant catch to dismiss Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque in the 11th over. The ball was going towards captain Virat Kohli when Sharma jumped in and took a one-hand catch. Sharma's astonishing catch was replayed several times on television and it soon turned into a meme fest.

Ind vs Ban: Rohit Sharma's catch sparks a meme fest

The stunning catch left Twitter in splits and it was turned into hilarious memes: