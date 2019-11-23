The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Ind Vs Ban: Rohit Sharma's Catch In Pink Ball Test At Eden Gardens Turns Into A Meme Fest

Cricket News

Ind vs Ban: Rohit Sharma's one-handed catch dismissed Mominul Haque in the 11th over. It was replayed several times on TV. Check out some memes made on it.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ind vs Ban

Day 1 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh belonged to the Indian pacers with Ishant Sharma picking up 5 wickets. He became the first bowler to do that in a pink ball game. Apart from bowling, the fielding looked sharp and some of the players took stunning catches. Wriddhiman Saha produced a stunning 100 runs which surprised skipper Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma was also in the news for taking a brilliant one-handed catch at the slips.

Also Read:  Ind Vs Ban Pink Ball Test: India End Day 1 At 174-3, Lead By 68 Runs

Ind vs Ban Eden Test

After bowling out Bangladesh for just 106, team India batsmen reached 35-1 in 12 overs at Tea. Shortly after the break, Rohit Sharma was trapped in front of stumps by Ebadat Hossain for just 21 to leave India at 43-2. A 94-run partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli ensured that the hosts gain a first-innings lead without any further damage.

Also Read: Ind Vs Ban: Saha's Stunner Helps Him Join MS Dhoni, Syed Kirmani In 100-dismissals Club

Pujara was eventually dismissed for 55 as he registered his 24th Test half-century. Virat Kohli was then joined by vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and they remained unbeaten till stumps. On his way to 59* off 93 deliveries, captain Kohli brought up his 23rd fifty in Test cricket while Rahane remained not out at 23. Team India ended Day 1 at 174-3 after facing 46 overs and will continue to stretch the lead further tomorrow on Day 2.

Also Read: Ind Vs Ban Pink Ball Test: Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav Cross 90-wicket Mark In Home Tests

Ind vs Ban: Rohit Sharma catch

Team India opener took a brilliant catch to dismiss Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque in the 11th over. The ball was going towards captain Virat Kohli when Sharma jumped in and took a one-hand catch. Sharma's astonishing catch was replayed several times on television and it soon turned into a meme fest.

Also Read:  Ind Vs Ban: Sourav Ganguly Enjoys Watching Pink Ball Test With Fans At The Eden Gardens

Ind vs Ban: Rohit Sharma's catch sparks a meme fest

The stunning catch left Twitter in splits and it was turned into hilarious memes:

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG