IND Vs ENG 3rd ODI, Manchester's Weather Report: Will Rain Hamper Play In Series Decider?

The Rohit Sharma-led Team India is all set to face off against England on Sunday in the ODI series decider at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, in a bid to win the three-match series. England levelled the series 1-1 by winning the 2nd ODI on Thursday at the Lord’s, after bowling out India for 146 runs, while the visitors were chasing 247 runs. India, on the other hand, started off the series on July 12 with a thumping 10 wickets win over the hosts.

Will rain affect the play in the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI?

Heading into the series decider, fans would be expecting to witness the full match as the weather forecast predicts that the conditions are most likely to be cloudy during the match. There is no rain predicted during the match and the temperature is expected to be around 18-31 degrees celsius. At the same time, the wind speed is expected to be around 14-16 kmph.

It is pertinent to mention that the two ODIs of the ongoing series were unaffected by rain. The Old Trafford pitch is known to be batting friendly surface and it is anticipated that the batters will have assistance yet again during the 3rd ODI. While the pacers might get help from the pitch in the latter half of the match, the spinner can be expected to toil hard for dismissals.

A look at England's win against India in the 2nd ODI

India will be eager to not repeat the mistakes they did with the bat in the previous game. While the Indian bowlers displayed some clinical bowling and bowled out England on 246 runs, the visiting batters failed to settle on the crease, which resulted in a collapse. Yuzvendra Chahal contributed with the best figures of 4/47 in 10 overs in the first innings of the 2nd ODI, whereas, allrounder Hardik Pandya’s 29 runs off 44 balls was the highest individual score among the Indian batters.

On England’s part, Moeen Ali was the top scorer with 47 runs in 64 balls, while David Willey and Jonny Bairstow also made significant contributions with knocks of 41 and 38 runs respectively in the 1st innings. Defending the target of 247 runs in the 2nd innings, Reece Topley contributed with the best figures of 6/24 in 9.5 overs, while Liam Livingstone and David Willey took one wicket each. Having said that, both teams are now looking to finish the series with a 2-1 victory.

