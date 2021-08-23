Ind Vs Eng 3rd Test: Bumrah All Set To Become Fastest Indian To Grab 100 Test Wickets

Jasprit Bumrah is all set to become the fastest Indian pacer to achieve the milestone of 100 Test wickets. He currently has 95 Test wickets in the 22 matches he has for the Indian Cricket Team. Former Indian skipper and veteran all-rounder Kapil Dev currently holds the record with 100 wickets in 25 Tests. Meanwhile, Bumrah is expected to reach the milestone in the upcoming third Test match at the Headingley Stadium, Leeds.

Watch the highlights of Day 5 of the second Test between India and England-

Jasprit Bumrah's performance in International Cricket since 2016

Bumrah has rightly become the center of attraction for the world as he continues to dominate English batsman in the ongoing India vs England Five-match Test series. In the two matches played till now, he has a total of 12 scalps and leads the charts of bowlers with most wickets. He is followed by young sensation Mohammed Siraj with 11 wickets. Along with his bowling, Bumrah made a mark in the match with his batting. He along with Mohammad Shami denied the English bowler a wicket with Shami scoring a lion-hearted half-century. Bumrah played an important role in India’s heroic win at Lord’s by taking three wickets in the second innings of the match.

When you work hard results show on the field. A proud moment for me personally to deliver with the bat for 🇮🇳. Loved my partnership with Bumrah🙌🏾 #TeamIndia #mshami11 pic.twitter.com/5c1zvZaUJb — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) August 16, 2021

Bumrah has been instrumental in the progress made by India after being on the losing side of the World Test Championship Finals. India lost the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship after suffering a defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the finals. Bumrah returned from the finals with zero wickets as most of the Indian bowlers had a hard time dismissing the Kiwi batsmen. New Zealand cruised to win the event by 8 wickets after successfully chasing a target of 139 runs in 53 overs.

Can’t put into words the feelings that we’re going through after that win! So proud of the whole team 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FRH20cbujl — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 16, 2021

While playing for the Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah burst into global cricket after impressing everyone in the Indian Premier League. His quick-arm action combined with his ability to deliver the ball at the right line and length paved his way for an India Call-up. The much-awaited moment for Bumrah arrived as he was picked in the Indian team for Australia as an injury replacement for Shami. He shined and thrived under the leadership of MS Dhoni, hence evolving as a bowler who could pick wickets at all moments of the game, whenever the ball is given to him.

Image: PTI

