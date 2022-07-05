IND Vs ENG 5th Test Day 5: How Can A Win At Edgbaston Boost India's Chances In WTC Finals?

The ongoing IND vs ENG 5th Test seems to be slowly tilting towards the home team (England) with only 119 runs needed for victory. Team India dominated the first three days of the match before England made a comeback on Day 4 and are on the brink of levelling the five-match Test series against India. Team India needs 7 more wickets to bowl out England and win the Edgbaston Test.

ICC World Test Championship Finals: How can India reach the final?

Currently, Team India is third on the ICC World Test Championship points table and a draw, which looks highly improbable, will also boost India’s chances for WTC Finals as they will end up winning the series 2-1. However, a loss will dent their chances of reaching the ICC World Test Championship Finals. Team India played the WTC Finals last year but ended up losing to New Zealand.

Following India vs England 5th Test, India will be left with six Tests matches to play before the ICC World Test Championship Finals. After England Test India will play four Test matches against Australia at home and two away matches against Bangladesh. The maximum points percentage India can reach before the WTC finals is 74.53, which should be enough to qualify. India's qualification also depends on Australia since beating them will see their percentage drop. Losing one of the seven Tests would leave India with a percentage of 68.98 and losing two would leave them on 63.42 denting their hopes of qualification to WTC Finals.

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 highlights

An action-packed Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test belonged to the England team who made a strong comeback after losing the first three days to India. Overnight batsman Pujara and Pant failed to add enough runs on the board as Pujara was the first to get dismissed after scoring a half-century. First innings centurion Rishabh Pant was out for just 57 runs, while Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed by Ben Stokes for 23 runs. Team India failed to bat the entire day as they were finally bowled out for 245 runs in their second innings on the fourth day of the India vs England 5th Test. England was set a target of 378 to win but the host has already lost Lees, Pope and Crawley despite making a strong start. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow are currently at crease and will look to guide the team to victory.