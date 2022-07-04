IND Vs ENG 5th Test, Edgbaston Weather Update: Will Rain Gods Finally Relent On Day 4?

The first three days of the England vs India 5th Test at Edgbaston have witnessed rain playing the spoilsport leading to endless halts and delays. India is currently in a commanding position while England are trying to fight back and gain lead over India. However, the question that still remains is whether rainfall will once again damper spritis on Day 4 of the ongoing India vs England Edgbaston Test.

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4: Edgbaston Weather Update

With the match currently poised at a very interesting stage, the fans at Edgbaston would be hoping for no rain interruption on Day 4. However, rain gods are expected to finally relent after three days of continuous shower. Accuweather forecast has predicted no rainfall during the entire day on Monday.

The temperature is likely to remain cool somewhere between 17 degrees to 20 degrees. It remains to be seen how England prevents the Indian batting juggernaut from posting a massive total if there is no prediction of rainfall. India, on the other hand, will most definitely aim to pull up their socks and continue to stamp their dominance over the English.

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 3 recap

Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test witnessed England being bowled out by India for 284 runs. Wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow smashed 106 runs, which was his third consecutive Test century. Mohammad Siraj picking up four wickets. Heading into the second innings India had a significant lead of 132 on Day 3 and it only increased after a superb batting effort. At stumps, India was cruising at 125/3 in 45 overs, with Pujara himself scoring a half-century and stitching an unbeaten stand of 50 with Rishabh Pant (30 not out). India lost opener Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli in their second innings.

The highlight of the Test match so far has been India's batting in the first innings. Despite being in a spot of bother, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja both smashed their respective centuries to help the team come out of trouble. Besides centuries from Pant and Jadeja, India captain Jasprit Bumrah stole the show with his batting heroics as well. The pacer smashed Stuart Broad for 29 runs in an over with the veteran pacer ended up conceding 35 runs, the most expensive over-bowled in the Test format.