The Indian cricket team is currently playing the fifth Test match against England at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. The match currently stands at an interesting junction as the Day 4 ended with England standing strong at 259/3, while chasing a target of 378 set by India. The match seems to be headed towards a result on the final day, given that the rain gods show mercy on the match.

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 5: Edgbaston Weather Update

The Day 1 of the match featured only 73 overs of play, due to heavy rainfalls, followed by only 38.5 overs of play on the second day. While a total of 79.3 overs were bowled on the 3rd day, the complete quota of overs were bowled on the fourth day for the first time in the match. As reported by accuweather.com, the temperature in morning at Edgbaston is expected to be around 15 degree celsius, with cloud cover expected throughout the day.

Will rain play a spoilsport on Day 5 of the IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test?

The reports mentions that rain is unlikely ruin proceedings on the final day, and a result is possible within the first two sessions. The surface is expected to continue play good, with uneven bounce on limited occasions. Meanwhile, the India team will be bowling with the old ball on Day 4, after generating good amount of swing early on.

India vs England, 5th Test at Edgbaston: ENG in strong position

India scored a total of 416 runs in the first innings at Edgbaston, courtesy of a 111-ball knock of 146 runs and Ravindra Jadeja’s 104 runs. The Indian bowlers bowled impressively in the second innings of the game and restricted the hosts at 284/10. Mohammed Siraj contributed with four wickets for India in the innings, while skipper Bumrah managed to pick three wickets.

However, India failed to score big in the third innings, as they managed to score only 245 runs before losing all wickets. Cheteshwar Pujara with 66 runs in 168 balls and Pant with 57 runs in 86 balls, were the highest run scorers for India in their second innings. At the same time, English skipper Ben Stokes returned with the best figures of 4/33 and set an achievable target of 378 runs in 157 overs to chase.

Chasing the fourth innings target, openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley looked solid in the middle with knocks of 56 runs in 65 balls and 46 runs in 76 balls respectively. Ollie Pope on 0 off three balls, was the only batter to not score runs for the hosts, as the day ended with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, batting on 76* runs and 72* runs respectively. It is note worthy that, Bairstow has already hit a century in England’s first batting innings.

(Image: AP)