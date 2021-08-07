IND Vs ENG: Aakash Chopra Expresses Disappointment Over THIS Decision Of Virat Kohli

Former India cricketer turned broadcaster Aakash Chopra has expressed his unhappiness with Virat Kohli's decision to not give Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah the opening spell on Day 3 of the first Test match. Aakash Chopra, while speaking on his official YouTube channel, said Kohli should have started the opening spell on Day 3 with Shami and Bumrah instead of Siraj and Bumrah. Chopra feels Team India should have started with their best bowlers after securing a 95-run lead against England.

"I was slightly disappointed that because they [Team India] didn't start with Bumrah and Shami. It was just a 6-over spell before the tea and that's when you have to crack it. Nothing against Siraj, I love him but to start with your best bowlers is the wiser thing to do. Even after Tea, it just kept rotating plus there was too much bowling from around the stumps, they had to try a bit from over the stumps as well," Chopra said on his official YouTube channel.

India vs England Day 3 of 1st Test Match

After putting up a comparatively good show with the bat, India missed the chance of picking early wickets before the end of play on Day 3. England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley have scored 25 runs between them without the loss of even a single wicket. While Burns is batting at 11 off 38 balls, Sibley is 9 not-out off 33 balls. Both batters will assume charge for England on Day 4 of the first Test with the lead of 70 runs in favour of India.

Earlier on Day 3, Indian tailenders troubled the famed England pacers as they tried to gain an advantage by amassing runs towards the back end of their first innings. Indian tailenders played a crucial role in amassing runs towards the close of their innings. The tailenders, including Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, added 46 runs between them to take India from 232/8 to 278. The partnership between KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja was very crucial as they added nearly 100 runs on the board.

