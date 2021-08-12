Ind Vs Eng: Ajinkya Rahane On Cusp Of Becoming 6th Indian To Achieve This Test Milestone

Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane hasn't been in the best of form for the past several months but he definitely knows how to stay in the game by contributing in other ways. Rahane is moments away from achieving a milestone in Test cricket as he needs just three more grabs to complete 100 catches in the longest cricket format. Rahane has 97 catches in 75 matches, which he took at an average of 0.673 catches per inning. The most catches Rahane took in a Test match innings was five, which came against Sri Lanka in 2015.

Will Rahane become 6th Indian to complete 100 Test catches?

If Rahane reaches the milestone during India's second Test match against England at Lord's, he will become the 6th Indian player and 39th in the history of the game to complete 100 catches in Test matches. Former Indian batter Rahul Dravid currently leads the chart with 210 catches in 164 matches. Other Indian players on the list are VVS Laxman (135), Sachin Tendulkar (115), Sunil Gavaskar (108), and Mohammed Azharuddin (105).

England pacer James Anderson, on the other hand, is just two catches away from his hundredth in Test cricket. Anderson has 98 catches in 163 games, with an average catch per inning of 0.318. However, due to an injury, Anderson is likely to miss the second Test.

India and England will lock horns on August 12 in a high-stake encounter in the second Test match at Lord's. Both teams will be eager to go 1-0 up in the five-match series after the first Test was washed out by bad weather.

India had a promising chance to win the first match of the series at Trent Bridge until bad weather came to the rescue of the home team. The England batting lineup was bowled out twice by the Indian attack with Jasprit Bumrah picking up a total of nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings. India just needed 157 runs to win on Day 5 with nine wickets in hand, but rains washed out the game and players had to settle for a draw.

(Image: PTI)