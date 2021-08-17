Ind Vs Eng: 'Disappointing We Didn’t Manage To Close Out That Innings', Says Joe Root

England's failure to close out Indian innings on Day 5 of the Lord's Test proved to be costly for them as India went onto win the England vs India 2nd Test by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series. England bowlers had India on the mat reducing them to 209-8, however, an unbeaten half-century from Mohammad Shami( 56 runs) and Jasprit Bumrah's unbeaten 34 runs knock not only frustrated the bowlers but also extended India's lead to 271. Following the defeat, the England skipper admitted that showing a lack of experience tactically cost his team the match and a chance to take the lead in the series.

Lord's Test: Joe Root admits his mistake in tactical judgement

Despite having a chance to shut down India's lead inside 200, the England team failed to capitalise on the advantage. Joe Root later admitted that the defeat in the Lord's Test was purely on the team’s failure to restrict India’s second innings total. He said, “I think a lot falls on my shoulders as captain. It’s just disappointing we didn’t manage to close out that innings how we could have. Tactically I don’t think I dealt with that well enough as captain, and off the back of it put us in a difficult position."

Victory for India in the final hour on the final day.



India vs England Highlights Day 5

Chasing 272 runs in two sessions on the fifth day looked impossible and everyone was expecting the match to end in a draw, however, Virat Kohli's men to script another golden chapter in the history of Indian cricket. Indian pacers made inroads inside the England batting lineup leaving them reeling at 75/5 at the end of 30 overs in their fourth innings. Mohammed Siraj picked up wickets at the end to ensure that India registered yet another win at Lord's. The win in England vs India Lord's test was the third for the Men in Blue at the venue having won earlier in the 1986 and 2014 series and they now have six points in the World Test Championship.

The win also made Virat Kohli the fourth-most successful captain in the history of Test cricket. The Indian skipper surpassed the West Indies' two-time World Cup-winning captain, Clive Lloyd with his 37th Test win and now, is just behind two of Australia's iconic captains Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting and ex-South African skipper Graeme Smith.