IND Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 1st Ahmedabad T20I Match Preview

India will take on England in the 1st T20I match of England’s tour of India 2021. The India vs England 1st T20I is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad on March 12, 2021. Here is our IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction, IND vs ENG Dream11 team and IND vs ENG Dream11 top picks.

IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Match preview

An exciting match awaits fans as the ICC's top 2 ranked T20I teams - India and England - go up against each other in the 1st of their 5-match T20I series. In the run-up to the T20 World Cup set to take place in October this year, both teams will use their few remaining series to figure out their most effective playing XIs. After a dismal Test series, the top-ranked England side are expected to come in hot this time around.

With the No.1 and No.10 ranked T20 batsmen, Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan in their squad along with the No.5 ranked bowler, Adil Rashid, England will have the firepower to take on the Indian side and make a match of it.

India, meanwhile, are quite competitive themselves. The Men in Blue can boast the presence of the No.3 and No.6 ranked T20I batsmen, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in their squad. With Kohli, KL and Rohit Sharma making up the top 3 in the batting order, either Suryakumar Yadav or Shreyas Iyer - who are both coming off great domestic seasons - will take on the undecided 4th spot. Going by their recent forms, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar are also sure to make the team.

Hardik Pandya saved India a couple of times in Australia with this batting, making him a good choice down the order. Besides them, Yuzvendra Chahal should be called up to add to the spin department. Returning after a long absence, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also expected to make the cut along with either Deepak Chahar or Shardul Thakur.

IND vs ENG playing 11 prediction

India - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

England - Jos Buttler(WK), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan(C), Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

IND vs ENG Key Players

India - Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

England - Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Dawid Malan

IND vs ENG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Dawid Malan, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan (VC)

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya, Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Axar Patel, Jofra Archer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adil Rashid

IND vs ENG match prediction

According to our IND vs ENG match prediction, India will win this match.

Note: The IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction and IND vs ENG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IND vs ENG Dream11 team and IND vs ENG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

