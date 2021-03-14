IND Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 2nd Ahmedabad T20I Match Preview

Quick links:
India will take on England in the 2nd T20I match of the five-match series. The India vs England 2nd T20I is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad on March 14, 2021. Here is our IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction, IND vs ENG Dream11 team and IND vs ENG Dream11 top picks.
India will look to bounce back and level the series after suffering a humiliating defeat against England in the 1st T20I. England won the match by eight wickets and got to India's meagre target of 125 in only 15.3 overs. Dawid Malan, who is world number one in T20I cricket, led the chase for England alongside opener Jason Roy.
England win the first @Paytm #INDvENG T20I by 8 wickets. #TeamIndia will be looking to bounce back & level the series in the 2nd T20I.March 12, 2021
With Rohit Sharma not in the squad for the 1st T20I, India certainly seemed to lack top-order batting experience. India's top three batsmen got out very early as India were 20-3 after five overs. However, if the top order performs, India should be optimistic heading into the 2nd T20I as Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant looked in good touch in the 1st T20I.
On the other hand, England bowlers were outstanding in the 1st T20I as they restricted India to a very low total. Jofra Archer was once again the best bowler with his figures of 3-23 in his four overs. England will hope that they can continue this form into the 2nd T20I after a disappointing test series against the Indians.
India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal
England: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Wicketkeeper(s): KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler
Batsmen: Dawid Malan, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer
Allrounders: Ben Stokes
Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur
Captain: KL Rahul or Dawid Malan
Vice-captain: Jofra Archer or Shreyas Iyer
According to our IND vs ENG match prediction, India will win this match.
Note: The IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction and IND vs ENG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IND vs ENG Dream11 team and IND vs ENG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
