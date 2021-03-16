IND Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 3rd Ahmedabad T20I Match Preview

After levelling the series in the last game, India will now take on England in the 3rd T20I match of England's tour of India 2021. The India vs England 3rd T20I is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on March 16, 2021. Here is our IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction, IND vs ENG Dream11 team and IND vs ENG Dream11 top picks.

IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Match preview

After suffering a humiliating defeat against England in the 1st T20I, India bounced back in the second T20I with a thumping victory. India restricted England to a score of 164 and chased the target down in 17.3 overs. Ishan Kishan, who was named man of the match, led the chase alongside India's captain Virat Kohli. Kishan played a fantastic knock of 56 runs in 32 balls while Kohli hit 73 runs off 49 balls.

With Ishan Kishan having played a brilliant knock, it remains to be seen whether the youngster will keep his place or will the hitman Rohit Sharma come back into the squad for the 3rd T20I. Virat Kohli had said at the toss of the first T20I that Rohit was rested for the first two T20Is. On the other hand, Mark Wood is expected to be back for England after missing the second T20I because of a bruised heel.

India vs England 3rd T20I: India vs England squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and Rahul Chahar.

England squad: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Reece Topley.

IND vs ENG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper(s): KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Dawid Malan, Rohit Sharma, Jason Roy, Virat Kohli

Allrounders: Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur

IND vs ENG top picks

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Dawid Malan

IND vs ENG match prediction

According to our IND vs ENG match prediction, India will win this match. The IND vs ENG live match can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar app. The IND vs ENG live telecast will be on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3 (HD as well).

Note: The IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction and IND vs ENG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IND vs ENG Dream11 team and IND vs ENG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.