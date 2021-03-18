IND Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ahmedabad 4th T20I Preview

India will take on England in the 4th T20I match of the India vs England series 2021. The IND vs ENG live match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Motera Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad on March 18, 2021. Here is our IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction, IND vs ENG Dream11 team and IND vs ENG Dream11 top picks. The IND vs ENG live game will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

With the ICC T20 World Cup approaching in October this year, England and India - currently the No.1 and No.2 sides in the world - will be keen on getting their playing XI for the tournament sorted out in the two matches that remain in this series. Where current ODI World Cup champions England have achieved an almost perfect balance in their side, India are struggling to find an opening combination that can remain consistent. However, with the IPL approaching, and two possible T20I series against New Zealand and South Africa scheduled later in the year, India may have some more time to decide who stays and who goes.

For this series meanwhile, the pitch at Motera seems to have done a complete 180 degrees turn and has gone from a spinner's track to one that can prove to be fruitful for fast bowlers. While Kohli's attitude towards losing the toss is the way to go, it is undeniable that the toss has played a huge role in how the series has progressed. All three India vs England T20I games so far have been won by the team that won the toss and chose to chase. At a 2-1 advantage going into Thursday's game, England will hope to win this and seal the series while India will look to pull off a win and take the series deep into the last match.

India - KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

England - Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India - Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya

England - Mark Wood, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Jason Roy (VC), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Yuzvendra Chahal

According to our IND vs ENG match prediction, India will win this match.

