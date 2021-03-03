IND Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ahmedabad 4th Test Match Preview

India will go up against England in the 4th and final Test match of the England Men’s tour of India 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST from the Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad on March 4, 2021. Here is our IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction, IND vs ENG Dream11 team and IND vs ENG Dream11 top picks.

A whirlwind Test match ends with victory for India inside two days.



IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The stakes will be high for Team India as they take the field at the brand new Motera Stadium for the final Test match of the India vs England 2021 series. Having recovered quickly and concretely from their loss in the 1st Test in Chennai, India are now on the verge of qualifying for the World Test Championship finals this summer. A win or a draw in this match will ensure India a place in the maiden WTC Final whereas a loss could very well mean that Australia will beat India to play opposite New Zealand in the final.

Joe Root has led from the front for England and will be looking to get back into the scintillating form he came into the series with. Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes will also be hoping to regain their form from the 1st Test. After the epic failure of their 3 fast bowlers and sole spinner strategy in the last Test, England are expected to add Dom Bess to the side for some extra spin. Despite their win, India should be concerned about their batting which hasn't been the most consistent this series. The bowling department is once again expected to be dominated by Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel who have been outstanding through the series.

IND vs ENG playing 11 prediction

India - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Ishant Sharma.

England - Zak Crawley, Dom Sibley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Dom Bess, James Anderson.

IND vs ENG Key Players

India - Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Rohit Sharma

England - Joe Root, Jack Leach, Dom Bess

IND vs ENG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Zak Crawley, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Chesteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli

Allrounders: Joe Root, R Ashwin (VC)

Bowlers: Axar Patel (C), Jack Leach, Dom Bess

IND vs ENG match prediction

According to our IND vs ENG match prediction, India will win this match.

Note: The IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction and IND vs ENG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IND vs ENG Dream11 team and IND vs ENG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

