IND Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ahmedabad 5th T20I Match Preview

India will take on England in the fifth and final T20I on Saturday, March 20 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The IND vs ENG live streaming of the fifth T20I will commence at 7:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting series decider, here's a look at our IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction, IND vs ENG Dream11 team and IND vs ENG Dream11 top picks. The IND vs ENG live game will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction: IND vs ENG live match details

The ongoing T20I series between the two giants is evenly poised at 2-2. While England won the first and the third T20I, India made remarkable comebacks to win the second and the fourth T20I. Barring the penultimate game of the series, the three matches have been one-sided affairs. While the visitors have clicked as a unit with a majority of their players chipping in with useful contributions, the hosts haven't managed to play as a team and have had just one or two standout performers carrying the team to the two victories.

Seasoned openers Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan haven't had any answers against England pacers. On the other hand, India's pace attack in the absence of spearheads Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami looks far from potent. Virat Kohli has options galore at his disposal but the Indian captain hasn't found the right combination just yet. With the fifth T20I against England being India's final T20I before the T20 World Cup, the hosts would like to have a clearer picture of their strongest playing XI.

IND vs ENG playing 11 prediction

India - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England - Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (Wicket-keeper), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

IND vs ENG Top Picks

India - Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

England - Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood

IND vs ENG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Jason Roy, Virat Kohli (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma

Allrounders: Ben Stokes (Vice-Captain)

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

IND vs ENG match prediction

According to our IND vs ENG match prediction, India will win this match.

Note: The IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction and IND vs ENG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IND vs ENG Dream11 team and IND vs ENG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: BCCI TWITTER