IND Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; India Vs England 1st ODI Preview

India will take on England in the 1st ODI match of England’s tour of India 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST from the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on March 23, 2021. Here is our IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction, IND vs ENG Dream11 team and IND vs ENG Dream11 top picks.

IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Despite the failure of their openers in the T20Is, India will be pleased with their bench strength coming into the ODI series. Skipper Virat Kohli has backed up India's veteran openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma to open in the1st ODI, meaning that KL Rahul may have to give way or come in below Kohli at No. 4. Suryakumar Yadav, who has received his maiden ODI team callup, will also be in contention for a spot along with Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant who have all been in great form.

With Jasprit Bumrah still absent, the in-form Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the Indian bowling lineup. After impressive performances in Australia, T Natarajan, Md. Siraj and Shardul Thakur will have to tussle for places with veterans Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya. Mystery spinner Prasidh Krishna has also received a maiden call-up but may have to wait a while before his debut. Having swept the Test and T20I series, India will be looking to top off their series with an ODI trophy as well.

Meanwhile, down in the dumps after back to back losses, England will be hoping to come through in the ODI series. With Joe Root and Jofra Archer sitting out of this series, the visitors will depend on Mark Wood to lead their bowling lineup along with Sam and Tom Curran and Reece Topley in the pace department and veterans Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali and Matt Parkinson. After receiving a callup for the T20s, Liam Livingstone may finally make his debut as a replacement for Root, with the rest of the English batting lineup staying pretty much the same as the T20I series.

IND vs ENG playing 11 prediction

India - Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan

England - Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

IND vs ENG Key Players

India - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

England - Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood

IND vs ENG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, Virat Kohli

Allrounders: Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mark Wood

IND vs ENG match prediction

According to our IND vs ENG match prediction, India will win this match.

Note: The IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction and IND vs ENG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IND vs ENG Dream11 team and IND vs ENG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

