IND Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; India Vs England 1st Test, Chennai

India will go up against England in the 1st Test of the England tour of India 2021. The IND vs ENG match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST from the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on February 5, 2021. Here is our IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction, IND vs ENG Dream11 team and IND vs ENG Dream11 top picks.

IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction: match preview

With just one spot left in the World Test Championship finals after Australia cancelled their tour of South Africa, both India and England will have their sights set on winning this series with renewed vigour. India's path to the final is simple — at least on paper. Do not lose more than one Test and win at least two. Currently No. 4 on the table, England will have to work harder if they wish to meet New Zealand in their second consecutive ICC tournament final. The visitors need to win at least three of the four Tests in order to make it through to the WTC finals.

There are no major injury concerns for the Indian side, with all senior players except Mohammad Shami back in the fray. England meanwhile, will play their first two Tests with an almost full-squad that will now be missing Zak Crawley, who suffered a sudden wrist injury after slipping in the dressing room. This, of course, is not including experienced players like Jonny Bairstow, Mark Wood, Sam Curran and Jos Buttler (who will return home after the 1st Test) who have been rested for the series in a fairly criticised move.

Both teams are coming off glorious victories, with India defeating Australia against all odds to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy and England outclassing Sri Lanka by a stretch last month. Both sides have won their last home Test series against each other, giving India a good chance of making it through to the WTC Finals by winning this series.

IND vs ENG playing 11 prediction

India - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

England - Joe Root (c), Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Ben Foakes, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Dom Bess

IND vs ENG Key Players

India - Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin

England - Joe Root, Dom Bess, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer,

IND vs ENG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Joe Root, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill

Allrounders: Ben Stokes, R Ashwin

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Jack Leach, Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs ENG match prediction

According to our IND vs ENG match prediction, India will win this match.

Note: The IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction and IND vs ENG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IND vs ENG Dream11 team and IND vs ENG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

