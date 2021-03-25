IND Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; India Vs England 2nd ODI Preview

Quick links:
India will take on England in the 2nd ODI match of the India vs England ODI series. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST from the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on March 26, 2021. Here is our IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction, IND vs ENG Dream11 team and IND vs ENG playing 11 predictions.
India currently lead the ODI series 1-0 after a convincing victory in the first ODI by 66 runs. Shikhar Dhawan led India's batting from the front as he smacked 98 runs off 106 deliveries. Meanwhile, the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya played supporting knocks to guide India to a respectable total of 317/5.
Chasing a target of 318, England were off to a flyer as their openers put on a wonderful opening partnership of 135 runs. Both openers spared no bowler as Jason Roy hit 46 runs off 35 deliveries while Jonny Bairstow smacked 94 runs off 66 balls. However, once Roy and Bairstow were dismissed, the England middle-order collapsed as the Indian bowlers staged a remarkable comeback.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick among the bowlers for his outstanding figures of 2-30 in his 9-over spell. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna had a debut to remember as he picked up four wickets, the highest by an Indian on debut in ODIs. Shardul Thakur provided the game-changing moment by picking up the wicket of Jonny Bairstow.
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran
Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Jos Buttler
Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy
Allrounders: Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mark Wood, Prasidh Krishna
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes
According to our IND vs ENG match prediction, India will win this match.
Note: The IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction and IND vs ENG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IND vs ENG Dream11 team and IND vs ENG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
